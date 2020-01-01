Small Holder
by Marley Natural
1 piece
$25.00
Pickup 40.2 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
This pocket-sized jar is small enough to hide almost anywhere. It's air-tight, water-tight, and durable enough to survive most falls. But that doesn't mean you should throw it on the ground to see if it breaks. That's bananas. Just pack it with some dank instead. Specs: Pressed Glass Permanent Glass Decals Screw-Top Plastic Lid w/ Airtight Seal Holds: 1.5 g | 1 fl oz (30 ml) Height: 1.75in (4.5 cm) Width: 1.75in (4.5 cm) Made in Asia 420 Jars Lifetime Warranty *See All Available Designs at the 420 Science website
Be the first to review this product.