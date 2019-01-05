Angelbane on May 28th, 2018

Was a good "tour" explained things I did not know about cannabis, the last time I had smoked was almost 20 years ago and a LOT has changed. We choose this over the newbie tour because my wife vapes instead of smokes and was interested in the idea of the concentrates. The experience started off odd as the normal location for the "tour" was unavailable for some reason, however their team did a very good job of finding an alternate space that was in the same relative location and it was quite enjoyable, The guide was very patient with us and very understanding and gave very good advice us as "newbies" during the dispensary tour and well as during the product sampling. The only reason that this was 3* instead of 5* is due to the "Buddy Vape" vape pens that were part of the package. We did not use them as we were flying home and didn't want any residue on them for the trip home. About a month after arriving home we finally acquired some concentrate and found out that BOTH of the pens were DOA. If one had been bad that would have been understandable but both that just means that they were some janky garbage.