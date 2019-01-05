Bend Cannabis Tour
by Blazing Trails Tours
This 2.5-hour marijuana concentrates excursion offers an extraordinary opportunity to get an immersive look into Marijuana concentrates. Powered by Buddy Boy Brands and Bakked. During the tour, learn about the specifics of cannabis concentrate types and extraction methods from a Bakked expert and experience firsthand why consuming concentrates is becoming the preferred method of consumption in the Colorado's cannabis community. You will be chauffeured in luxury 420 friendly transportation to Buddy Boy Brands, one of Denver's top dispensaries for discounts on select concentrate products. Yes, you can smoke, drink, eat, vape and generally enjoy cannabis during this tour. Your private driver will be equipped with smoking devices, bottled water, and snacks. Then return for a VIP concentrate tasting where you'll try out the the newest methods of consumption with a top-of-the-line rig and your new pen. PLUS every guest will receive a FREE Limited Edition Buddy Vape Pen (a $60 Value) to use and take home with them. Join us for product samplings and get Bakked with Buddy Boy Brands! Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/marijuana-concentrates/
on January 5th, 2019
Terrible customer service. Lots of spam calls from their reservation desk to try to buy further products. Their directions, as they even stated, are terrible and GPS does not work. They called us 13 minutes before the tour stated don't worry take your time everyone gets lost. We show up at 1101AM, to be met by the nasty manager with absolutely no customer service experience who admitted shes been on vacation for weeks and does not want to be there. They said since this happens all the time they do not offer refunds.
on May 28th, 2018
Was a good "tour" explained things I did not know about cannabis, the last time I had smoked was almost 20 years ago and a LOT has changed. We choose this over the newbie tour because my wife vapes instead of smokes and was interested in the idea of the concentrates. The experience started off odd as the normal location for the "tour" was unavailable for some reason, however their team did a very good job of finding an alternate space that was in the same relative location and it was quite enjoyable, The guide was very patient with us and very understanding and gave very good advice us as "newbies" during the dispensary tour and well as during the product sampling. The only reason that this was 3* instead of 5* is due to the "Buddy Vape" vape pens that were part of the package. We did not use them as we were flying home and didn't want any residue on them for the trip home. About a month after arriving home we finally acquired some concentrate and found out that BOTH of the pens were DOA. If one had been bad that would have been understandable but both that just means that they were some janky garbage.