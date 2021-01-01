About this product

This 2.5-hour marijuana concentrates excursion offers an extraordinary opportunity to get an immersive look into Marijuana concentrates. Powered by Buddy Boy Brands and Bakked.

During the tour, learn about the specifics of cannabis concentrate types and extraction methods from a Bakked expert and experience firsthand why consuming concentrates is becoming the preferred method of consumption in the Colorado's cannabis community. You will be chauffeured in luxury 420 friendly transportation to Buddy Boy Brands, one of Denver's top dispensaries for discounts on select concentrate products. Yes, you can smoke, drink, eat, vape and generally enjoy cannabis during this tour. Your private driver will be equipped with smoking devices, bottled water, and snacks. Then return for a VIP concentrate tasting where you'll try out the the newest methods of consumption with a top-of-the-line rig and your new pen. PLUS every guest will receive a FREE Limited Edition Buddy Vape Pen (a $60 Value) to use and take home with them. Join us for product samplings and get Bakked with Buddy Boy Brands!



Details here: https://my420tours.com/denver-pot-tours/marijuana-concentrates/