jeffostroff
on June 28th, 2019
WOW!!!!! Felt like I was dabbing the real thing ! The taste is amazing and the consistency is literally like vaping hash oil, felt the calming effects almost instantly.
Our terp sauce is a packed with CBD crystals that are swimming in cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience for the dab. Available in 10 delicious flavors: * Bannana Kush (Indica) * Do-Si-Dos (Indica) * Gelato (Indica) * Goji-og (Sativa) * Mimosa (Hybrid) * Pineapple Express (Sativa) * Strawnana (Hybrid) * Sunset Sherbert (Hybrid) * Super Lemon Haze (Hybrid) * Wifi-og (Sativa) This is our #1 seller when it comes to dabbing CBD concentrates! Using pure CBD, supercritical extraction methods, 7 Point Naturals are able to bring you a complex CBD product that is precise for dabbing while offering all the benefits of CBD. 850 mg
