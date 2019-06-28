 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Banana Kush Terp Sauce

CBD Banana Kush Terp Sauce

Our terp sauce is a packed with CBD crystals that are swimming in cannabis terpenes, we have found this preparation delivers a consistent and extremely flavorful experience for the dab. Available in 10 delicious flavors: * Bannana Kush (Indica) * Do-Si-Dos (Indica) * Gelato (Indica) * Goji-og (Sativa) * Mimosa (Hybrid) * Pineapple Express (Sativa) * Strawnana (Hybrid) * Sunset Sherbert (Hybrid) * Super Lemon Haze (Hybrid) * Wifi-og (Sativa) This is our #1 seller when it comes to dabbing CBD concentrates! Using pure CBD, supercritical extraction methods, 7 Point Naturals are able to bring you a complex CBD product that is precise for dabbing while offering all the benefits of CBD. 850 mg

jeffostroff

WOW!!!!! Felt like I was dabbing the real thing ! The taste is amazing and the consistency is literally like vaping hash oil, felt the calming effects almost instantly.

7 Point Naturals isn’t a product, it’s a mission – help consumers obtain balance. We created our product line due to the fact the WORLD needs it. Growing up in South Florida, we appreciate all Mother Nature has to offer. It became our mission to share the healing magic of CBD. The World Health Organization estimates that by 2020, stress and anxiety will become the number one cause of disease in society. Adapting a healthier lifestyle will lead us all on a better path. Our products are made from Hemp that is naturally low in THC making them legal in all 50 states. We use rigorous operating procedures and 3rd party testing to ensure the highest quality, safety and efficacy for our products. We manufacture our line of oils, concentrates, topicals and edibles in house in our ISO7 clean room giving us the ability to control each stage of the manufacturing process only using extracts and hemp from only the best and most compliant licensed farm, GenCanna. All of our products are grown and manufactured in the USA and come with a 100% Risk Free Guarantee, if you do not like any product for any reason, reach out via phone or email to receive a full refund.