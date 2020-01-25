 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Freedom

by 7 Points Oregon

(High CBD) Structure: Forest green flowers with medium to heavy density. Rust colored pistils are short and hug the buds covered in a golden frost.  Aroma: Red grapefruit upfront with notes of apple cider and overtones of sweet caramel. Hints of jackfruit.  Taste: Light and herbal on the inhale with great lung expansion. Very sweet and creamy, almost vanilla on the exhale with hints of ripe honeydew.  Effect: Immediate, subtle jolt of cerebral energy followed by soothing body effect which come from this strains high CBD properties. Great for pain relief and daytime use  as it keeps the mind active.

Dennie777

I love freedom. I felt so relaxed, very focused and happy.

Aphaythea

This was the very best help for my arthritis of anything I ever tried and any time I see this strain available I will buy up as much as I am able to! Please never stop producing this!!! <3

jb121

Perfect for any pain you might experience! Helps me get to sleep a lot easier without that sciatic pain!

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!