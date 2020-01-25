Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(High CBD) Structure: Forest green flowers with medium to heavy density. Rust colored pistils are short and hug the buds covered in a golden frost. Aroma: Red grapefruit upfront with notes of apple cider and overtones of sweet caramel. Hints of jackfruit. Taste: Light and herbal on the inhale with great lung expansion. Very sweet and creamy, almost vanilla on the exhale with hints of ripe honeydew. Effect: Immediate, subtle jolt of cerebral energy followed by soothing body effect which come from this strains high CBD properties. Great for pain relief and daytime use as it keeps the mind active.
on January 25th, 2020
I love freedom. I felt so relaxed, very focused and happy.
on October 30th, 2019
This was the very best help for my arthritis of anything I ever tried and any time I see this strain available I will buy up as much as I am able to! Please never stop producing this!!! <3
on May 13th, 2017
Perfect for any pain you might experience! Helps me get to sleep a lot easier without that sciatic pain!