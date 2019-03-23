 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Moon Puppies

by 7 Points Oregon

5.05
7 Points Oregon Cannabis Flower Moon Puppies

About this product

(Sativa leaning hybrid) Structure: Medium sized stout cylindrical buds. On the lighter green side with deep rust colored pistils. Impressive trichomes that will sparkle under the right light. Aroma: Incense of Lemon Heads and banana Laffy Taffy shrouded in a deep dank funk. Taste: Lemon merengue and pine. Effects: Initial burst of uplifting cerebral energy with a tendency to morph into a more focused and meditative state. Great for turning ideas into action. Maybe give it a try before testing out that complicated recipe you’ve been meaning to cook.

5 customer reviews

5.05

HB270

Wow!! I picked up a gram of Moon Puppies in shatter form. Easily my new favorite! High in Terpinolene and limonene, it has one of the most unique flavors. Great job 7 points! Happy to have access to such fine products.

StaciaPDX

Moon Puppies gives an uplifting, cerebral, and relaxing high with a strong 🍋 scent and a smooth draw. I absolutely adore Moon Puppies and can never say enough great things about 7 Points Oregon. They continue to develop the most amazing strains! 👍👍👍💚💚💚

bachrach433

I had basically given up on the idea of 'weed for productivity' before smoking this stuff. God damn. Cleanest high I've ever had, minimal grogginess on the comedown, and inspires me to do the things I care about (and actually finish them). Minimal anxiety, doesn't feel like 28% THC. Worth the higher price I paid. Great work 7 points OR!

About this brand

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!