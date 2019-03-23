Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
(Sativa leaning hybrid) Structure: Medium sized stout cylindrical buds. On the lighter green side with deep rust colored pistils. Impressive trichomes that will sparkle under the right light. Aroma: Incense of Lemon Heads and banana Laffy Taffy shrouded in a deep dank funk. Taste: Lemon merengue and pine. Effects: Initial burst of uplifting cerebral energy with a tendency to morph into a more focused and meditative state. Great for turning ideas into action. Maybe give it a try before testing out that complicated recipe you’ve been meaning to cook.
on March 23rd, 2019
