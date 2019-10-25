 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Voyager 1

by 7 Points Oregon

About this product

Structure: Dense, evenly shaped flowers. Slightly muted colors. Peach colored hairs and pockets of forest green. Buds have an almost golden sheen to them. Completely encrusted with trichomes.  Aroma: Strong lemonade aroma with hints of fresh cut mango. Digging deeper reveals notes of cream soda and subtle spiced undertones. Taste: Aroma is expressed heavily in taste with this strain. Sweet, lemon candy on the inhale and a smooth creamy exhale.  Effects: Focused cerebral energy with mellow body relaxation. Leaves you feeling meditative and on point. Great for daytime use.

WeAreTheWildThings

Just picked some up from Local Herb Collective in SE Portland. This is an incredible flower. This is some of the most amazing looking, smelling and testing flower I have ever tried in my 30yrs of consuming cannabis. The effects are wonderful. Love feelings this brings. Relaxed, but not in a sleepy sense, calming would be a better term. Mentally you feel happy, alert, creative. This farm is incredible, they grow phenomenal cannabis.

GandalfGreysmoke

This flower blew my mind- unique and superb taste, long lasting high, aptly named. I would LOVE to see this strain on the east coast!!!

Reg Robinsong

Great flavor and density. Buds burn slowly and evenly, THC content is 28.3%

About this brand

7 Points Oregon is a clean green certified, indoor cultivation facility for recreational cannabis based in Portland, OR. Our intention is to elevate the potential of our plants with emphasis on sustainability. There are 3 major things we feel go into growing great cannabis: Providing the best possible environment, utilizing quality organic inputs and love. 7 Points Oregon prides itself on striving to grow some of the cleanest and most flavorful cannabis possible. This process has led us to a style of growing called Veganics. This is a organic method of cultivation using only plant based nutrients and compost teas. This provides nutrition to the plant very quickly, leaving behind little residue. In our experience, this style of growing allows us to maintain our focus on organic process while also developing a wonderful terpene profile and creating an amazingly clean smelling and tasting product. Enjoy!