Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Structure: Dense, evenly shaped flowers. Slightly muted colors. Peach colored hairs and pockets of forest green. Buds have an almost golden sheen to them. Completely encrusted with trichomes. Aroma: Strong lemonade aroma with hints of fresh cut mango. Digging deeper reveals notes of cream soda and subtle spiced undertones. Taste: Aroma is expressed heavily in taste with this strain. Sweet, lemon candy on the inhale and a smooth creamy exhale. Effects: Focused cerebral energy with mellow body relaxation. Leaves you feeling meditative and on point. Great for daytime use.
on October 25th, 2019
Just picked some up from Local Herb Collective in SE Portland. This is an incredible flower. This is some of the most amazing looking, smelling and testing flower I have ever tried in my 30yrs of consuming cannabis. The effects are wonderful. Love feelings this brings. Relaxed, but not in a sleepy sense, calming would be a better term. Mentally you feel happy, alert, creative. This farm is incredible, they grow phenomenal cannabis.
on April 4th, 2019
This flower blew my mind- unique and superb taste, long lasting high, aptly named. I would LOVE to see this strain on the east coast!!!
on August 20th, 2018
Great flavor and density. Buds burn slowly and evenly, THC content is 28.3%