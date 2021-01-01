7 Points Oregon
Voyager 1
Structure: Dense, evenly shaped flowers. Slightly muted colors. Peach colored hairs and pockets of forest green. Buds have an almost golden sheen to them. Completely encrusted with trichomes.
Aroma: Strong lemonade aroma with hints of fresh cut mango. Digging deeper reveals notes of cream soda and subtle spiced undertones.
Taste: Aroma is expressed heavily in taste with this strain. Sweet, lemon candy on the inhale and a smooth creamy exhale.
Effects: Focused cerebral energy with mellow body relaxation. Leaves you feeling meditative and on point. Great for daytime use.
