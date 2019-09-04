highashighsky
on September 4th, 2019
Super duper great, and love the dab dish!
$350.00MSRP
The Super Surfer Vaporizer is the world’s most versatile desktop vaporizer. In addition to all the capabilities of a standard Silver Surfer, it includes a forced air system that can be used to fill a vapor bag or can be used with a whip. It has a lighted base with multiple lighting modes to create the desired ambiance for your vape session. It ships with a custom padded bag, an aroma top, and all the accessories needed to vape with the included whip and/or vapor bag. Like all 7th Floor vaporizers, it is also compatible with a variety of filtration and cooling accessories. The Super Surfer™ Herbal Vaporizer comes complete with: Super Surfer Vaporizer assembled with two hand-blown glass knobs and a Spherical Glass Heater Cover Padded Storage Bag with shoulder strap made of a durable hemp and polyester blend Roll of food grade plastic Vapor Bags Glass Aroma Top scented oil and wax melt diffuser (includes wax melt sample) Replacement Screens for the Whip Wand and the Vapor Bag Bowl Glass Vapor Bag Mouthpiece Glass Vapor Bag Bowl Glass Vapor Bag Wand Glass Vapor Bag Seal Glass Whip Mouthpiece Glass Vapor Bag Sleeve Glass Whip Wand with Bowl Whip Tubing made of food grade vinyl Stainless Steel Pick to stir your herbs or replace the screens Hands Free Attachment to secure the Whip Wand or Vapor Bag Bowl to the heater cover Sick Clip to seal and secure ground glass connections Ceramic Flavor Discs for vaporizing essential oils and concentrates A "Getting Started" instruction manual The best customer service possible!
on August 29th, 2019
Love the bag and lights!
on August 29th, 2019
so happy with the upgrade from my other vape
