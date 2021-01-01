Lava Flower Single Pre-roll
by A Golden State
About this product
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper.Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 1.0g Individual Pre-roll (1.0g) Lava Flower - An energetic Sativa strain with diesel and blueberry aromas. Heavy-hitting and fast-acting with an invigorating cerebral effect. Tasting notes - Citrus, Fruity, Diesel Aroma - Fruity, Earthy, Gas Dominant terpenes - Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Pinene
About this brand
A Golden State
