A Golden State is not a place. It's about being in a golden state of mind.



A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way.



We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.



For sales inquiries, contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com