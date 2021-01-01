Night Sky Single Pre-roll
About this product
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper. Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 1.0g Individual Pre-roll (1.0g) Night Sky - A heavy and psychoactive flower for experienced smokers seeking a bold, daydream high. Characterized by its rounded buds, and piney notes. Tasting notes - Floral, Herbal, citrus Aroma - Pine, Hops, Floral Dominant terpenes - Limonene, Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Linalool, Pinene, Humulene
About this brand
A Golden State
