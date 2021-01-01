 Loading…

Sunbeam

by A Golden State

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A Sativa with a full-bodied terpene profile, citrus aroma, and purple hues. This smooth strain delivers a balanced and uplifting effect. Perfect for social settings. Cultivar - Sunbeam Tasting notes - Citrus, Herbal, Pine Cannabis type - Sativa Dominant terpenes - Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene

About this brand

A Golden State Logo
A Golden State is an elevated cannabis brand for the most discerning connoisseur, differentiated by its award-winning genetics, sustainable cultivation practices, and flower watered with snowmelt from Mt. Shasta. We focus on perfection by monitoring the plants and their environment every step of the way. We pride ourselves on ensuring consistency, accountability, and an elevated experience. Our knowledge as cultivators and connoisseurs has led to our distinct cannabis strains, each created for recreation, relaxation, sharing with friends, unwinding solo, or finding the right headspace for enjoyment.

