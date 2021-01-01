Sunbeam Single Pre-roll
About this product
Our pre-rolls are sustainably grown, artisanal whole flower joints finished in 100% organic hemp paper. Perfect for recreation and relaxation and sure to leave you in a golden state of mind. 1.0g Individual Pre-roll (1.0g) Sunbeam - A Sativa with a full-bodied terpene profile, citrus aroma, and purple hues. This smooth strain delivers a balanced and uplifting effect. Perfect for social settings. Tasting notes - Citrus, Herbal, Pine Aroma - Fruity, Earthy, Gas Dominant terpenes - Terpinolene, Caryophyllene, Myrcene, Pinene, Limonene
About this brand
A Golden State
