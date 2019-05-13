About this product

Magical Butter Machine Product Description The Magical Butter machine is the easiest way to make butters, oils, tinctures and many others in the comfort of your own home! Experience the numerous benefits from making herbal remedies in the comfort of your own home today! MBe2 provides countless benefits. A wide range of increased health and immunity benefits due to detoxification. Take advantage of the endless combinations of herbs and various bases like Coconut oil, Olive Oil for you to choose from that make using this machine a breeze to use and add yourself and others. The MB2E machine is an amazing product with you in mind even after it will even cleans itself! The MB2E machine is very easy to use . All you do is open the lid and pour your ingredients in. Then you press the button to your desired function. Next, you let the cycle finish, open the lid, and pour the contents into your desired container using the provided filter. Once empty, fill with soap and water, and press the button labeled clean. Individually parts can be ordered also by requesting wholesale pricing MBe2 accessories (items needed by the vender) Machine Features: ● Fully automatic, microprocessor-controlled program sequences ● Makes 2-5 cups or 475-1180 mL per cycle ● Our exclusive technology ensures even heating ● Pitcher constructed of solid stainless steel ● Integrated digital thermostat and sensors bring laboratory-grade temperature ● Controls to your kitchen for consistent results ● Botanical oil in as little as 1 hour ● Botanical butter is as little as 2 hours ● Recipes – Let your imagination run wild! ● MB2E 110V ● Self-cleaning ● 1 year manufacturer warranty Package Contents Includes: ● Magical Butter Machine ● Heat-resistant Glove ● 90-Micron Nylon Filter Special Features: ● Butter ● Salue ● Oil ● Gummies