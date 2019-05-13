Aquarius411
on May 13th, 2019
Crappy product and even crappier customer service the Magical Butter Maxine broke halfway through batch two of plain old magic butter. It just shut off and never turned back on. Well, sometimes it happens. When a company says they have a year warranty and you’ve had their overpriced product for four months when it shits the bed, you’d expect them to stand behind their product, right? I’ve now called twice and emailed twice and reached someone once on the first call. This person said they’d get back to me the next day and handle it. No one ever has and this is the tru sign of a crappy company not worth spending money with.