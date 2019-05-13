 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD edibles
  5. Magical Butter Machine

Magical Butter Machine

by ✈A2FLY

Skip to Reviews
1.01
✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Magical Butter Machine
✈A2FLY Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Edibles Magical Butter Machine

$175.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Magical Butter Machine Product Description The Magical Butter machine is the easiest way to make butters, oils, tinctures and many others in the comfort of your own home! Experience the numerous benefits from making herbal remedies in the comfort of your own home today! MBe2 provides countless benefits. A wide range of increased health and immunity benefits due to detoxification. Take advantage of the endless combinations of herbs and various bases like Coconut oil, Olive Oil for you to choose from that make using this machine a breeze to use and add yourself and others. The MB2E machine is an amazing product with you in mind even after it will even cleans itself! The MB2E machine is very easy to use . All you do is open the lid and pour your ingredients in. Then you press the button to your desired function. Next, you let the cycle finish, open the lid, and pour the contents into your desired container using the provided filter. Once empty, fill with soap and water, and press the button labeled clean. Individually parts can be ordered also by requesting wholesale pricing MBe2 accessories (items needed by the vender) Machine Features: ● Fully automatic, microprocessor-controlled program sequences ● Makes 2-5 cups or 475-1180 mL per cycle ● Our exclusive technology ensures even heating ● Pitcher constructed of solid stainless steel ● Integrated digital thermostat and sensors bring laboratory-grade temperature ● Controls to your kitchen for consistent results ● Botanical oil in as little as 1 hour ● Botanical butter is as little as 2 hours ● Recipes – Let your imagination run wild! ● MB2E 110V ● Self-cleaning ● 1 year manufacturer warranty Package Contents Includes: ● Magical Butter Machine ● Heat-resistant Glove ● 90-Micron Nylon Filter Special Features: ● Butter ● Salue ● Oil ● Gummies

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Aquarius411

Crappy product and even crappier customer service the Magical Butter Maxine broke halfway through batch two of plain old magic butter. It just shut off and never turned back on. Well, sometimes it happens. When a company says they have a year warranty and you’ve had their overpriced product for four months when it shits the bed, you’d expect them to stand behind their product, right? I’ve now called twice and emailed twice and reached someone once on the first call. This person said they’d get back to me the next day and handle it. No one ever has and this is the tru sign of a crappy company not worth spending money with.

About this brand

✈A2FLY Logo
✈A2FLY SHOPA2FLY.COM is a Health and Wellness Brand. As a leading provider for products...Our goal is to provide patients and health conscious consumers with the best quality products. Innovative products an higher education. Our are perishables are made with the best technologies, in which premium extracts and oil sourced from only the highest-quality flowers are used. SHOPA2FLY.COM is a resource for everyone and an distribution company, e-commerce website, retail and wholesale. Verified seller and Legal to ship to all 50 States. "One of the great responsibilities we have as a society is to educate ourselves, along with the next generation, about which substances are worth ingesting for what purpose and which are not". - Sam Harris