Hawaiian Haze CBD Hemp Flower Buds For Sale ( There are no reviews yet. ) $10.00 – $99.99 GENETICS: – DC Haze x ERB TYPE: Hybrid AROMA: Sweet, Earthy, Piney, Cinnamon, Fresh, Tropical Fruits TOTAL CBD (CBD+CBDA) % 16.8% Total CBD mg/G168.3 mg/g TOTAL CANNABINOIDS 20.67% TOTAL CANNABINOIDS mg/g 206.7 mg/g PROMINENT TERPENES: β-Myrcene, β-Caryophyllene, a-Pinene, δ-Limonene TOTAL TERPENE %: – 1.8% EFFECTS: Big hitter for relief. Can be sativa-like or energetic in smaller quantities. Larger quantities calming, relaxing and mellow. Indoor grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Gram Increments Hand Trimmed Buds CBD Rich Hemp Flower Slow Cured Lab Tested for purity and compliance 100% Organic Grown – No pesticides No Heavy Metals Non-GMO Recyclable Glass Jar – Child Proof Lids SKU: N/A https://absolutenaturecbd.com/shop/cbd-hemp-flower/hawaiian-haze-cbd-hemp-flower-buds-for-sale/ Category: CBD Hemp Flower Online Store Tags: CBD Flower, Hemp Buds, Hemp Flower, Hemp Flower Buds, Smokable Hemp
