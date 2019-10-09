Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.
on October 9th, 2019
I wish this medicine could always be in my cabinet. Jenny Kush works for me each and every single time, even when I'm having one of those phases when nothing seems to be hitting. Depression lifts, thoughts reframe, anxiety melts, physical aches become soothed and all of a sudden I'm ready to keep pushing though 16-20hr days. Truly, I feel Jenny Kush makes me a much better version of myself.
Jenny Kush is a hybrid cannabis strain named in memory of Jenny Monson, a cannabis activist who passed away in 2013. The strain was originally bred by Rare Dankness Seeds with all proceeds going toward the Jenny Kush Foundation, a charity established to help support her children. This hybrid introduces herself with a sweet earthy aroma cut with the sharp zesty sweetness of citrus and lemon. Amnesia Haze and Rare Dankness #2 are believed to have parented Jenny Kush, giving this strain a balance of sativa and indica effects. Providing soothing relaxation with an uplifting burst, Jenny Kush is suitable for use any time of the day.