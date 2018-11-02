ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
With earthy flavors of lemons and citrus, Amnesia Haze is a perfect strain to start your day with a smile. The uplifting, energetic buzz is one you won’t soon forget. Its genetics have been traced back to the South Asian and Jamaican landrace strains, and this Cannabis Cup winner (1st place 2004, 1st place Sativa Cup 2012) has since been popularized in the coffee shops of Amsterdam.

Effects

Show all

1020 people reported 8816 effects
Happy 69%
Euphoric 64%
Uplifted 58%
Creative 44%
Energetic 44%
Stress 37%
Depression 31%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 23%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 42%
Dry eyes 22%
Paranoid 15%
Dizzy 13%
Anxious 6%

Lineage

First strain parent
South Asian Indica
parent
Second strain parent
Cambodian
parent
Strain
Amnesia Haze
First strain child
Amnesia White
child
Second strain child
Monster Profit
child

Grow info

sativa
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Amnesia Haze cannabis
Tips for growing Amnesia Haze cannabis
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Haze’ Cannabis Strains?
Which Terpenes Are Found in ‘Haze’ Cannabis Strains?
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Steve Buscemi, Personified Ice Cream, and Bye Bye, Alderaan
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide
The Leafly Wine &amp; Cannabis Pairing Guide

