Exxus Snap Cartridge Vaporizer
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$35.00
Sleek and simple, the ACCUVAPE™ C.Stick personal vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand, allowing vaporization of solid and semisolid concentrates. No movable, easily-breakable parts, combined with a solid-construction, stainless-steel chamber makes this personal vaporizer ideal for users seeking consistent results from a low-maintenance product. Single button design makes the ACCUVAPE™ C.Stick one of the easiest personal vaporizers to operate for perfect hits every time.
Wast of money. Only lasted 3 weeks @ weekend use only . 1 of the 2 coils was defective. I called. Left my name& # no call back the following week the other coil u had to search for a positive connection when attaching to its battery after 3 weeks of agrivation that thing went strait onto the trash .What a pc of junk.on top of it all it wasted the product . What garbage that thing was! .