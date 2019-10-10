mike1143 on October 10th, 2019

Wast of money. Only lasted 3 weeks @ weekend use only . 1 of the 2 coils was defective. I called. Left my name& # no call back the following week the other coil u had to search for a positive connection when attaching to its battery after 3 weeks of agrivation that thing went strait onto the trash .What a pc of junk.on top of it all it wasted the product . What garbage that thing was! .