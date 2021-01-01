Accuvape
AccuVape™ C-Stick Solid Concentrate Vape
Product rating:
About this product
Sleek and simple, the ACCUVAPE™ C.Stick personal vaporizer fits in the palm of your hand, allowing vaporization of solid and semisolid concentrates. No movable, easily-breakable parts, combined with a solid-construction, stainless-steel chamber makes this personal vaporizer ideal for users seeking consistent results from a low-maintenance product. Single button design makes the ACCUVAPE™ C.Stick one of the easiest personal vaporizers to operate for perfect hits every time.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!