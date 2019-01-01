 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Adaptoids Lemon - CBD + Vitamin D

by Adaptoids

$29.99MSRP

About this product

Each dissolvable lemon tablet contains organic whole-fruit and organic mushroom derived vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants; as well as hemp derived cannabinoids: CBD, CBDV, and terpenes. Adaptoids CBD Vitamins dissolve on or under the tongue providing rapid relief, daily immunity, and an elevated mood. Each tablet contains: Organic Vitamin D2 - 200iu Cannabidiol (CBD) - 10mg

About this brand

Adaptoids CBD Vitamins combine organic fruit based vitamins and minerals with hemp-derived cannabinoids for a daily wellness supplement in a league of it's own. These daily dissolvables are vegan, non-gmo, and sugar-free to ensure a holistic healing experience with every dose.