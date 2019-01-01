Adaptoids Lemon - CBD + Vitamin D
by AdaptoidsWrite a review
$29.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Each dissolvable lemon tablet contains organic whole-fruit and organic mushroom derived vitamins, minerals, proteins, and antioxidants; as well as hemp derived cannabinoids: CBD, CBDV, and terpenes. Adaptoids CBD Vitamins dissolve on or under the tongue providing rapid relief, daily immunity, and an elevated mood. Each tablet contains: Organic Vitamin D2 - 200iu Cannabidiol (CBD) - 10mg
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.