Kushie Kush

by Advanced Nutrients

About this product

The legendary Kush strain of cannabis is at an all-time high in popularity with growers just like you. That's because Kush gives you the growth, yield and quality you demand from your medical marijuana garden. Until now, you've only had the same bloom boosters that have been on the store shelves for years. Now we're proud to offer Kushie Kush, the new bloom booster that mirrors the excitement and fun of the kush revolution. For the love of Kush, get yourself Kushie Kush today.

About this brand

Advanced Nutrients Logo
Advanced Nutrients is the market leader in cannabis-specific nutrients, offering the most complete growing system for cannabis cultivators. The company has introduced more than 50 firsts to the world of cultivation and cannabinoid production — innovations that are now used by growers in more than 100 countries to unlock the true genetic potential of their plants. Now on their eighth generation of products, Advanced Nutrients offers a premium line of intuitive products that meet the needs of today’s cannabis growers.