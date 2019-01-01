About this product

If you’re already a top-notch grower who has already maxed out the potential of your current coco coir feeding program with your coco coir garden — and if, after all that success, you still want even more yield — then pH Perfect® Connoisseur Coco Grow is for you. It's Advanced Nutrients' proven flagship formulation, now specifically enhanced for coco coir. No expense has been spared in sourcing only the most potent, powerful ingredients, that help to drive your crops to the most productive grow phase possible. This world-class formulation contains the missing link to great coco coir growing — specialized forms of iron. And if that weren't enough, you can throw away your pH meters and pens because pH Perfect® Technology automatically keeps the pH in the “sweet spot” every week of your grow. The bottom line: There's no better base nutrient for elite coco coir growers who want to get the maximum genetic potential from their plants. And if you're not completely satisfied with your results using this breakthrough base nutrient, you get 100% of your money back thanks to our Grower Guarantee!