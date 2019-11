Slickshot on April 11th, 2018

This strain that I bought has 28.4% THC and 2.5% CBD. I found that it makes my mind wander, and giggles can accompany that, but I am also motivated to move. Gardening, yard work, laundry. These are easily done while smoking this strain. It sold out almost right away at the dispensary that had it, and I am actively looking for more, although right now, most people haven't heard of it!