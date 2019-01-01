 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Super Lemon Haze

Super Lemon Haze

by Alaskan Blooms

Write a review
Alaskan Blooms Cannabis Flower Super Lemon Haze

About this product

Super Lemon Haze is one of Alaskan Blooms’ original girls. This Sativa dominant hybrid is an all around great flower with long lasting effects. Strong sour and citrus, along with lemon aromas are paired with clean, easy smoke. Talkative and giggly with creative spikes - great for socializing and celebrating.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alaskan Blooms Logo
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.