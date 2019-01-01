About this product
Super Lemon Haze is one of Alaskan Blooms’ original girls. This Sativa dominant hybrid is an all around great flower with long lasting effects. Strong sour and citrus, along with lemon aromas are paired with clean, easy smoke. Talkative and giggly with creative spikes - great for socializing and celebrating.
Alaskan Blooms is a cultivation facility operating in Fairbanks, Alaska. We pride ourselves in providing superior hand crafted cannabis to Alaskans. Our plants are cultivated in living soil, hand nourished, and hand trimmed. Alaskan Blooms is leading the market in Alaska by offering a variety of CBD strains, along with our excellent recreational varieties. Look for Alaskan Blooms at the finer retail establishments across the state.