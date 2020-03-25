Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Rainbow Crush is an evenly-balanced hybrid bred at Alibi Cannabis known for its appearance. It has neon green amber buds that are fluffy, shaped like popcorn, and carry thick reddish orange hairs and sparkly crystals. Its sweet sour aroma is citrusy, pungent, earthy, herbal and skunky. Its sweet taste is earthy, sour, citrusy and spicy. Its long-lasting effects can treat fatigue, spasms, chronic pain, depression and nausea. Rainbow Crush strain is recommended for daytime and nighttime use. Rainbow Crush cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an euphoric boost is uplifting but eventually makes you very lazy, relaxed and hungry. Breeder: Alibi Cannabis. Strain Lineage: Rainbow Crush cannabis strain comes from a cross between Orange Crush and Rainbow Kush strains.
on March 25th, 2020
I picked up an eighth of Rainbow Crush today from my new favorite spot on Barbur by the poker hall, and smoked it. It’s kicking in as I write this and oh snap it just kicked in, holy handbag this train goes chu chu chuu. One hell of a mental and physical pain killer! Do try, it won’t let you down. It might just hold you straight up.
on March 11th, 2020
I think the only way I can save this strain to my list is to review it. So I'm reviewing it. It's a lovely strain.