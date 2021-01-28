About this product
Rainbow Crush is an evenly-balanced hybrid bred at Alibi Cannabis known for its appearance. It has neon green amber buds that are fluffy, shaped like popcorn, and carry thick reddish orange hairs and sparkly crystals. Its sweet sour aroma is citrusy, pungent, earthy, herbal and skunky. Its sweet taste is earthy, sour, citrusy and spicy. Its long-lasting effects can treat fatigue, spasms, chronic pain, depression and nausea. Rainbow Crush strain is recommended for daytime and nighttime use.
Rainbow Crush cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an euphoric boost is uplifting but eventually makes you very lazy, relaxed and hungry.
Breeder: Alibi Cannabis. Strain Lineage: Sativa-dominant hybrid California Orange, Maui Pineapple Chunk and Blueberry cross.
Rainbow Crush cannabis strain gives a strong cerebral and body high. It starts with an euphoric boost is uplifting but eventually makes you very lazy, relaxed and hungry.
Breeder: Alibi Cannabis. Strain Lineage: Sativa-dominant hybrid California Orange, Maui Pineapple Chunk and Blueberry cross.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Alibi
True excellence is art, science and a bit of magic that comes from a phenomenal team. At Alibi quality matters! Our cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail while producing unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. As a woman-owned company, we offer top shelf cannabis at affordable prices
State License(s)
020-1003391638A