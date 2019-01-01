About this product
Completely virtual cannabis exclusive accounting & finance services ranging from basic monthly accounting to comprehensive financial support including budgeting & forecasting, variance analysis, tax planning and more. All clients receive professional on-boarding, cannabis specific chart of accounts and support from a nationwide network of cannabis bookkeepers, CPA's, MBA's, accountants, CFO's and EA's all specially trained in the cannabis space.
