  Blue Dream CBD

Blue Dream CBD

by ALIS GROUP

Blue Dream CBD

About this product

Blue Dream CBD cannabis strain with a 1:1 THC and CBD ratio of 10%. It has all the best traditional traits of Blue Dream with the added benefits of CBD. The flavour is deep citrus, berry, orangey pine, with peppery tones thanks to a complex terpene profile. Ideal for daytime and evening usage.

Juliemacg99

I found this to be exactly what helps me most: very mild high, pain relief (mine is mostly neurological and an eye condition), uplifted mood, calming, and no interference with sleep. I highly recommend Blue Dream CBD.

About this strain

Blue Dream CBD

Blue Dream CBD

Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.

About this brand

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.