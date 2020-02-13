Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Blue Dream CBD cannabis strain with a 1:1 THC and CBD ratio of 10%. It has all the best traditional traits of Blue Dream with the added benefits of CBD. The flavour is deep citrus, berry, orangey pine, with peppery tones thanks to a complex terpene profile. Ideal for daytime and evening usage.
on February 13th, 2020
I found this to be exactly what helps me most: very mild high, pain relief (mine is mostly neurological and an eye condition), uplifted mood, calming, and no interference with sleep. I highly recommend Blue Dream CBD.
Infusing CBD genetics into one of the most popular strains, Humboldt Seed Organization crossed Blue Dream with California Orange CBD. Mixing the euphoric high that’s adored by Blue Dream fans with a heavy dose of CBD makes this a wonderful therapeutic strain. Buds grow large with beautiful purple hues and the flavor is sweet with citrus and notes of pepper. This strain is great for Blue Dream lovers looking to explore the benefits of CBD.