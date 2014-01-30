ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.3 13170 reviews

Blue Dream

Herbal
Pine
Peppery

Blue Dream, a sativa-dominant hybrid originating in California, has achieved legendary status among West Coast strains. Crossing Blueberry with Haze, Blue Dream balances full-body relaxation with gentle cerebral invigoration. Novice and veteran consumers alike enjoy the level effects of Blue Dream, which ease you gently into a calm euphoria. 

With a sweet berry aroma redolent of its Blueberry parent, Blue Dream delivers swift symptom relief without heavy sedative effects. This makes Blue Dream a popular daytime medicine for patients treating pain, depression, nausea, and other ailments requiring a high THC strain

Effects

8987 people reported 70443 effects
Happy 59%
Euphoric 54%
Relaxed 51%
Uplifted 50%
Creative 40%
Stress 39%
Anxiety 30%
Depression 29%
Pain 28%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 31%
Dry eyes 17%
Paranoid 7%
Dizzy 7%
Anxious 4%

Reviews

13,170

Lineage

First strain parent
Haze
parent
Second strain parent
Blueberry
parent
First strain child
Pine Queen Dream
child
Second strain child
DJ Andy Williams
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

