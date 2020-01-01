 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

by ALIS GROUP

DJ Short Blueberry Pre-Rolls 5g 5-pack

About this strain

DJ Short Blueberry

DJ Short Blueberry
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

DJ Short Blueberry is a living legend. This is, was, and forever will be the west coast Blueberry varietal. The strain is sought-after and has been spliced into many different hybridized strains. DSBs genetics stem from DJ Short’s travels through Central America and Southeast Asia, where he gathered robust landrace genetics that would later blossom into some of the most revered cannabis strains on the planet. Finding a true cut of DSB is harder than it sounds, but if you do, savor it: You will be igniting a piece of cannabis history. Expect beautiful sedative effects that are second only to the incredible berry flavor of this flower. 

A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.