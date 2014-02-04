ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Blueberry
Slide 1 of 3
  • Leafly flower of Blueberry
  • Close up cannabis flower of Blueberry

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.3 2129 reviews

Blueberry

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 135 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 2129 reviews

Blueberry nugget
Blueberry
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

A true A-List cannabis strain, Blueberry’s legendary status soared to new heights after claiming the High Times’ Cannabis Cup 2000 for Best Indica. The long history of the strain goes back to the late 1970s when American breeder DJ Short was working with a variety of exotic landrace strains. However, throughout the decades of Blueberry’s cultivation, the genetics have been passed around, due in large part to DJ Short working with multiple seed banks and breeders. The sweet flavors of fresh blueberries combine with relaxing effects to produce a long-lasting sense of euphoria. Many consumers utilize Blueberry to help contend with pain and stress, while connoisseurs and growers admire the strain for its colorful hues and high THC content.

 

Effects

Show all

1542 people reported 11524 effects
Relaxed 63%
Happy 55%
Euphoric 47%
Sleepy 40%
Uplifted 32%
Stress 40%
Pain 32%
Anxiety 29%
Insomnia 25%
Depression 24%
Dry mouth 30%
Dry eyes 18%
Dizzy 7%
Paranoid 5%
Headache 3%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

2,129

more reviews
write a review

Find Blueberry nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Blueberry nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More euphoricLeafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More pineneLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More hungryLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More myrceneLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More pineneLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Purple Urkle
Purple Urkle
More sleepyLeafly flower for God's Gift
God's Gift
More pinene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
User uploaded image of Blueberry
more photos

Found in

Preview for Relaxing cannabis strains
Relaxing cannabis strains

Lineage

First strain parent
Purple Thai
parent
Second strain parent
Thai
parent
Strain
Blueberry
First strain child
First Light
child
Second strain child
Motown Lockdown
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Blueberry

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Blueberry nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Blueberry cannabis
Tips for growing Blueberry cannabis
Five New Cannabis Strains with Canadian Origins
Five New Cannabis Strains with Canadian Origins
‘Twas the Night Before Kushmas
‘Twas the Night Before Kushmas
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: 2014 Year in Review Edition
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: 2014 Year in Review Edition

Most popular in