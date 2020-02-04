 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tomahawk

Tomahawk

by ALIS GROUP

Skip to Reviews
5.01
ALIS GROUP Cannabis Flower Tomahawk

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Tomahawk cannabis strain is a glorious hybrid that's worthy keeping around. This strain has fantastic resin content and bag appeal. Nugs look like they were rolled in sugar, with many detectable cloudy trichomes that are gooey to the touch. The terpene profile is dank and putrid with pungent flavours and aromas akin to gasoline, diesel, stale coffee, cocoa butter, and chemicals. Hints of diesel and skunkiness complete the finish of this odd smell. Best for evening usage.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Louloubangs

Looks great, tastes great,smells like fuel and definitely hacks your legs out from under you and puts you on the couch. Not for the timid

About this brand

ALIS GROUP Logo
A majestic panorama of mountain ranges, pristine water, and breathtaking scenery surround us here in the Pacific Northwest. This beautiful natural environment is what inspires us to the highest product standards. We, at the Alis Group, are cannabis lovers with unique perspectives into this constantly evolving market. This allows us to provide an extensive selection of the finest, quality grown cannabis flower and concentrates in a natural and synergistic manner.