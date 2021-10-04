Tomahawk cannabis strain is a glorious hybrid that's worthy keeping around. This strain has fantastic resin content and bag appeal. Nugs look like they were rolled in sugar, with many detectable cloudy trichomes that are gooey to the touch. The terpene profile is dank and putrid with pungent flavours and aromas akin to gasoline, diesel, stale coffee, cocoa butter, and chemicals. Hints of diesel and skunkiness complete the finish of this odd smell. Best for evening usage.