OG Kush makes up the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, but in spite of its ubiquity, its genetic origins remain a mystery. This famed strain arrived in Los Angeles in 1995 after being transplant coast to coast from Florida by its original propagators. OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush struss under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants.
OG Los Angeles Kush
The self-titled Original Los Angeles Kush by Los Angeles Kush is an award winning indica with a THC percentage pushing 27%.The strain’s dense lime green nugs are sticky with resin and emit a deep aroma of pine and fuel. OG LAK brings amplified indica effects that sedate and weigh on the body. This restful mental and physical state makes OG LAK an excellent night cap or good medicine for consumers suffering from insomnia and chronic pain. Utilize the Original Los Angeles Kush in the evening to get the best results from this potent indica strain.