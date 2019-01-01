About this product

OG Kush makes up the genetic backbone of West Coast cannabis varieties, but in spite of its ubiquity, its genetic origins remain a mystery. This famed strain arrived in Los Angeles in 1995 after being transplant coast to coast from Florida by its original propagators. OG Kush is cherished for its ability to crush struss under the weight of its heavy euphoria. It carries an earthy pine and sour lemon scent with woody undertones, an aroma that has become the signature of OG Kush varieties and descendants.