About this product
Allitom Phytocannabinoid-Rich (PCR) Gummies are full spectrum hemp extract and contain a proprietary cannabinoid profile blend including CBD, CBN, and terpenes. Each gummy contains 10mg. Suggested serving size is 1-2 gummies per day, or as needed. Made in the USA derived from Registered Industrial Hemp.
About this brand
allitom
Allitom focuses on providing our customers with honest, clearly labeled, and high-quality CBD products through transparent manufacturing and distribution. We believe in the healing and restorative properties of cannabinoids and emphasize clear-cut education to our clients about the holistic and natural benefits of CBD.