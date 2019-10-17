 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Bean & Bud™ Bliss Coffee 80mg CBD

by Allo

100% Arabica Coffee beans infused with 80mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free. Brighten your day with our starters coffee and wake up to a while new experience. Bean & Bud Bliss, the closest thing to sheer joy. Sonora Farm, Costa Rica, single origin coffee. Tasting notes: citrus, almond, cherry. Bean & Bud™ by Allo presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD. Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined. Suggested Usage: Brew one tablespoon of your favorite Bean & Bud coffee per 6 ounces of water. It is recommended not to drink more than 3 cups a day.

Im a coffe lover but ALLO takes this coffee to the next level , its taste and health benefits are just fantastic!

About this brand

Our goal is to make your journey into cannabis easy and enjoyable by creating innovative CBD infused products that can integrate to your everyday experiences and daily routines.