100% Arabica Coffee beans infused with 80mg of proprietary full spectrum hemp blend. This product is THC free.



Brighten your day with our starters coffee and wake up to a while new experience. Bean & Bud Bliss, the closest thing to sheer joy. Sonora Farm, Costa Rica, single origin coffee. Tasting notes: citrus, almond, cherry.



Bean & Bud™ by Allo presents an invigorating blend of the highest quality coffee beans from farmers around the world. Naturally processed and infused with industrial CBD.



Bean & Bud™, your coffee experience redefined.



Suggested Usage:



Brew one tablespoon of your favorite Bean & Bud coffee per 6 ounces of water. It is recommended not to drink more than 3 cups a day.