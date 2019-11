mlakar87 on March 14th, 2018

Overpriced for what it is. The included lighter won’t hold butane and the papers were all glued together like they had gotten wet. The tube itself leaks water if you try to use the water pipe function no matter how much you tighten it and being made of plastic you can’t really tighten it enough to get a good seal without risking overtightening and breaking the plastic threads. Definitely not worth the $60 in my opinion