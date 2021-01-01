About this product

The Anti-Aging Day Cream’s main ingredients are CBD, Hyaluronic acid and Retinol (vitamin A).

Hyaluronic acid, thanks to its high molecular weight, supports and increases the natural ability of the skin to hydrate itself, making the process much more efficient.

Retinol (vitamin A) helps to reconstruct the cellular matrix of the skin making it much more elastic, and also supports an antioxidant effect.