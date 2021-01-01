Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Canzon

Canzon

Anti-Aging Day Cream

Product rating:

About this product

The Anti-Aging Day Cream’s main ingredients are CBD, Hyaluronic acid and Retinol (vitamin A).
Hyaluronic acid, thanks to its high molecular weight, supports and increases the natural ability of the skin to hydrate itself, making the process much more efficient.
Retinol (vitamin A) helps to reconstruct the cellular matrix of the skin making it much more elastic, and also supports an antioxidant effect.
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!