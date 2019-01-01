Alpine Vapor - Sour Circles Infused E-liquid Disposable Vapor Pen .3g
$25.00MSRP
About this product
The Alpine Disposable Vapor Pen is the ultimate choice for discreet vaping. It comes pre-charged and pre-filled with 300mg of medicated e-liquid and is ready to use right out of the box. Testing at 38%+ THC and good for 150+ puffs, this slim and light pen is perfect for medicating on the go. We pair pure, solvent-free cannabis oil with natural botanical flavorings to bring you a vapor pen that’s as potent as it is delicious. Indica | The next best thing to vaping the rainbow.
