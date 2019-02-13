 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Cherry Wine CBD

by Alter Farms

About this product

Lineage: The Wife x Charlottes Cherries (Phylos Certified)  Experience: A relaxing body buzz with mild intoxicating and euphoric effects. An excellent choice for relief of inflammation, anxiety or stress.  Nose: Sweet cherry dominates hints of cheese and black pepper; the terpenes really pop in this CBD strain.  Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate  THC: 0-1% CBD: 19-21%

4.69

10MileHempFarmer

Grew this strain last year it came in little low on CBD 11-13 % good stuff & with little work this could become a great strain.

TeejWasHere

They actually sell this at a local smoke shop by me. The container says 11.5% CBD tho w/ THC under 0.3%. it's very relaxing & I enjoy CBD strains even if they don't give you the regular high, it gives the body a nice feeling.

JeseJmz

I’ am very excited about this CBD strain. I broke my neck pretty bad and deal with copious amounts of pain. Just love that word. (Copious) and after my 2 surgery I started experiencing seizures and they only got worse. Iv been smoke with this strain and I also use the vegetable glycerine fir ingesting and I also vape with it. In my case I can stop a seizure from happening if I can ingest or vape. And if I use it with indica it helps with pain tremendously. Pretty sure it helps my sleep too.

About this brand

Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.