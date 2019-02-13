JeseJmz on December 13th, 2018

I’ am very excited about this CBD strain. I broke my neck pretty bad and deal with copious amounts of pain. Just love that word. (Copious) and after my 2 surgery I started experiencing seizures and they only got worse. Iv been smoke with this strain and I also use the vegetable glycerine fir ingesting and I also vape with it. In my case I can stop a seizure from happening if I can ingest or vape. And if I use it with indica it helps with pain tremendously. Pretty sure it helps my sleep too.