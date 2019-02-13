10MileHempFarmer
on February 13th, 2019
Grew this strain last year it came in little low on CBD 11-13 % good stuff & with little work this could become a great strain.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Lineage: The Wife x Charlottes Cherries (Phylos Certified) Experience: A relaxing body buzz with mild intoxicating and euphoric effects. An excellent choice for relief of inflammation, anxiety or stress. Nose: Sweet cherry dominates hints of cheese and black pepper; the terpenes really pop in this CBD strain. Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate THC: 0-1% CBD: 19-21%
on February 13th, 2019
Grew this strain last year it came in little low on CBD 11-13 % good stuff & with little work this could become a great strain.
on December 17th, 2018
They actually sell this at a local smoke shop by me. The container says 11.5% CBD tho w/ THC under 0.3%. it's very relaxing & I enjoy CBD strains even if they don't give you the regular high, it gives the body a nice feeling.
on December 13th, 2018
I’ am very excited about this CBD strain. I broke my neck pretty bad and deal with copious amounts of pain. Just love that word. (Copious) and after my 2 surgery I started experiencing seizures and they only got worse. Iv been smoke with this strain and I also use the vegetable glycerine fir ingesting and I also vape with it. In my case I can stop a seizure from happening if I can ingest or vape. And if I use it with indica it helps with pain tremendously. Pretty sure it helps my sleep too.