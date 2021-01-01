Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Alter Farms

Alter Farms

Cherry Wine CBD

Product rating:

About this product

Lineage: The Wife x Charlottes Cherries (Phylos Certified)

 Experience: A relaxing body buzz with mild intoxicating and euphoric effects. An excellent choice for relief of inflammation, anxiety or stress.

 Nose: Sweet cherry dominates hints of cheese and black pepper; the terpenes really pop in this CBD strain.

 Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate

THC: 0-1% CBD: 19-21%
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!