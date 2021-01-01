Alter Farms
Cherry Wine CBD
Lineage: The Wife x Charlottes Cherries (Phylos Certified)
Experience: A relaxing body buzz with mild intoxicating and euphoric effects. An excellent choice for relief of inflammation, anxiety or stress.
Nose: Sweet cherry dominates hints of cheese and black pepper; the terpenes really pop in this CBD strain.
Dominant Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate
THC: 0-1% CBD: 19-21%
