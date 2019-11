Risner552004 on July 23rd, 2018

I had this strain in Seattle a few years ago and it's one that I will NEVER forget. Amazing energetic head buzz, but the showstopper is the taste and smell of this bud. Just an absolute dream to smoke. Pine and citrus flavors that just stick with you for a bit and the buzz is so euphoric and focused. It's just amazing. I seriously hope to find some more of this soon. Should be a bucket list strain for everyone.