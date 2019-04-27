 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Alter Farms

Experience: Hybrid effect; Calming and centering high great for any daytime journey  Nose: Packed with Pinene and Terpinolene Purple Wildfire screams Pine-sol cleaner and fuel with floral scents of lilac and apple. This complex lady finishes with notes of citrus and clove.  Dominant Terpenes: Terpinelene, Pinene, Caryophyllene  Notes: Cascadia Lab’s Jeremy Sackett presented this strain at the 2018 CCC event in Portland as one of the most unique terpene profiles he has ever seen in a cannabis plant. Pair this smoke with an IPA and taste bubble gum flavor!  THC: 18-22% CBD: 0%

HerbeHeureuse

I was having a bad day at work and the first thing I did was hit Chalice early on my morning break to get the 10% off early bird special, plus Friday is also discounted flower day. I got an ounce of Purple Wildfire and it is amazing! The buds are huge and DARK. Mine tested at 19.26% Believe me, THC isn’t everything, I’m feeling mai-tee-fine after two vaped bags of flower in the Arizer Extreme Q (like the Volcano). Purple Wildfire tastes an awful lot like Northern Lights – like apple and lilac, but with a musky berry twist at the very end of the exhale. It’s a cross between Jager, Trainwreck, and Flo, and when you look at all their parents, this one turns out to be a pure hybrid, which is just what I wanted tonite. I feel like I am walking on a cloud and I'm seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Off to get another bag going!

Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.