HerbeHeureuse on April 27th, 2019

I was having a bad day at work and the first thing I did was hit Chalice early on my morning break to get the 10% off early bird special, plus Friday is also discounted flower day. I got an ounce of Purple Wildfire and it is amazing! The buds are huge and DARK. Mine tested at 19.26% Believe me, THC isn’t everything, I’m feeling mai-tee-fine after two vaped bags of flower in the Arizer Extreme Q (like the Volcano). Purple Wildfire tastes an awful lot like Northern Lights – like apple and lilac, but with a musky berry twist at the very end of the exhale. It’s a cross between Jager, Trainwreck, and Flo, and when you look at all their parents, this one turns out to be a pure hybrid, which is just what I wanted tonite. I feel like I am walking on a cloud and I'm seeing the world through rose colored glasses. Off to get another bag going!