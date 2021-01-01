About this product

Experience: Hybrid effect; Calming and centering high great for any daytime journey



Nose: Packed with Pinene and Terpinolene Purple Wildfire screams Pine-sol cleaner and fuel with floral scents of lilac and apple. This complex lady finishes with notes of citrus and clove.



Dominant Terpenes: Terpinelene, Pinene, Caryophyllene



Notes: Cascadia Lab’s Jeremy Sackett presented this strain at the 2018 CCC event in Portland as one of the most unique terpene profiles he has ever seen in a cannabis plant. Pair this smoke with an IPA and taste bubble gum flavor!



THC: 18-22% CBD: 0%