Experience: Sativa effect; Clear your mind with a relaxed, even mental state and expansive body experience. Nose: Citrusy lilac, fruity clove and spicy pine Dominant Terpenes: Terpinolene, Limonene, Myrcene, Pinene THC: 18-22% CBD: 0%
Sustainably farmed, consciously cultivated, Clean Green Certified, and award winning cannabis grown under the sunny skies of Southern Oregon. Our flowers are hand grown in native soil combing experience, agronomy, and passion.