 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Strawberry Vanilla Soft Chews 22.5mg 5-pack

Strawberry Vanilla Soft Chews 22.5mg 5-pack

by Alternative Compassion Services

Write a review
Alternative Compassion Services Edibles Candy Strawberry Vanilla Soft Chews 22.5mg 5-pack

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Strawberry puree with vanilla, and a hint of lemon. Ingredients: gelatin sheets, water, liquid glucose, granulated sugar, isomalt, strawberry puree, lemon juice, lemon extract, citric acid, strawberry extract, vanilla extract, red color, coconut oil, soy lecithin,distillate (ethanol extraction). Allergens: Soy. Pack of 5/each chew 22.5mg

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alternative Compassion Services Logo