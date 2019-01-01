 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Topicals
  4. Balms
  5. Lemon Resin Lip Balm

Lemon Resin Lip Balm

by Alternative Medicine Association

Write a review
Alternative Medicine Association Topicals Balms Lemon Resin Lip Balm

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Lemon Resin Lip Balm by Alternative Medicine Association

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Alternative Medicine Association Logo
AMA stands proud as the first licensed cultivator to sell cannabis in Las Vegas, helping to sow the seeds of the cannabis industry’s rise throughout the state of Nevada. As cannabis pioneers, we worked closely with the state to set standards in cultivation.